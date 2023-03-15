BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.91

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.91 and last traded at $81.58, with a volume of 14877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th.

BancFirst Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2,229.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 87,937 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $687,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

