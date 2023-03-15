Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $527.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.