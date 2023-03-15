Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Equinix worth $502,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 17.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 74.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Equinix by 342.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Equinix by 103.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $690.00. 131,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $709.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

