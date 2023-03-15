Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,491,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $475,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,674,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

