Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $509,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after buying an additional 162,042 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $815.39. 156,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,900. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $822.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $795.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

