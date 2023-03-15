Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $586 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $586,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:MMC traded down $5.02 on Wednesday, hitting $152.24. 461,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,002. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.