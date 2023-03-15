Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $707.02 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.43% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $707,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.04. 1,822,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,948. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.