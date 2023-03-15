Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $821,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,258 shares of company stock valued at $17,772,482. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.05. 339,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $494.76 and a 200 day moving average of $507.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

