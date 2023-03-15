Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $610,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $332.47. The stock had a trading volume of 228,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $287.14 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.97.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

