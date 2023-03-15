Barrington Research Lowers American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target to $10.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

APEI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair cut shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of APEI opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Public Education by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

