Barrington Research Lowers American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target to $10.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.
APEI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair cut shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
American Public Education Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of APEI opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
