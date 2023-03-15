Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Cap of $347.83 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $347.83 million and approximately $35.00 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,960,320 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

