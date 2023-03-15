Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($96.77) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

ETR BMW traded up €0.96 ($1.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €95.60 ($102.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.61. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($111.51).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

