BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CFO Purchases $10,710.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) CFO Jawad Chaudhry bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $10,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, March 10th, Jawad Chaudhry bought 250 shares of BCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $3,792.50.

Shares of BCBP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 160,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 34.26%. Research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 105.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

