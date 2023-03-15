BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of BCE by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,121,000 after acquiring an additional 272,131 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BCE by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in BCE by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.97%.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

