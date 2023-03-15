BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. 829,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 178,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

