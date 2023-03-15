Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. 14,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $801.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 444,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after buying an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after buying an additional 215,272 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 87,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

