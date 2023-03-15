Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) PT Lowered to $3.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BHIL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Benson Hill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Benson Hill has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Insider Activity at Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 347,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Benson Hill by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benson Hill by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

