Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys New Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 342,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,384,000. Spirit Realty Capital comprises about 1.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE SRC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 656,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,285. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

