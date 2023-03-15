Bernzott Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 681,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297,812 shares during the quarter. SP Plus makes up approximately 2.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in SP Plus were worth $21,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth about $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

SP Plus Price Performance

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $357,618.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 48,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,979. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.