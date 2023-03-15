Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $19.27 Million Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,202 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 1.81% of Encore Capital Group worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000.

ECPG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.14. 154,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

