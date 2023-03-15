Bernzott Capital Advisors Purchases 29,808 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.06% of AES worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AES Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. 1,794,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,612. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.