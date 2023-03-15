Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 179,357 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 179,357 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.49% of Air Transport Services Group worth $26,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after purchasing an additional 103,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at $728,188.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $154,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. 209,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,982. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

