Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 207,791 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,791 shares during the quarter. APi Group comprises about 2.4% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.55% of APi Group worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,866 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,405 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 6,301.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 163.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 746,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in APi Group by 489.8% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 593,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

APi Group Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 275.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

