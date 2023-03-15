Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,972 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $103.23.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

