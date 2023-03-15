BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 383.61% and a negative net margin of 139.45%. The company had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. BigBear.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

NYSE BBAI opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $263.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth $2,953,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

