BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,676,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,370 shares of company stock worth $1,292,702 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after acquiring an additional 100,706 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,917,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after acquiring an additional 75,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,356,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 919,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

