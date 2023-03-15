Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 17.2% in February

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,650,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 49,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,027. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $361.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bionano Genomics

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNGO. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.