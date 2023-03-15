Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 13th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 252.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIRDF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS BIRDF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.