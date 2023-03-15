Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $261.40 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $14.93 or 0.00060743 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $261.40 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00136416 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00040368 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001633 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

