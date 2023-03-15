Bitcoin Price Hits $24,455.05 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $472.44 billion and $42.11 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $24,455.05 on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00509116 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00143277 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00032621 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000651 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,318,743 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.