Bitcoin Price Hits $24,455.05 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $472.44 billion and $42.11 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $24,455.05 on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.00509116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00143277 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00032621 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,318,743 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

