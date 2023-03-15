Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $474.53 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24,563.68 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $474.53 billion and $48.05 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.88 or 0.00520604 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00145149 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00033108 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,318,268 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

