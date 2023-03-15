Bitsubishi Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $27.02 Billion (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Bitsubishi token can now be bought for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Bitsubishi has a total market capitalization of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsubishi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsubishi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

