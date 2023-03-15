BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) recently:

3/10/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/10/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $93.00.

3/10/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00.

3/10/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $88.00 to $90.00.

3/10/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $90.00.

2/21/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00.

2/7/2023 – BJ’s Wholesale Club is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,541 shares of company stock worth $2,181,779 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

