BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.47

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as low as $11.11. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 125,092 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
