BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.47

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as low as $11.11. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 125,092 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 177,957 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 261,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 20,809 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

