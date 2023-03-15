Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Decreased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Block comprises approximately 0.6% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 1.7% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Down 1.1 %

Block stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,603,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,823 shares of company stock worth $18,039,979 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

