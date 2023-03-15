BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Down 2.3%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.59 and last traded at C$17.73. Approximately 686,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 208,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.15.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.78.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

