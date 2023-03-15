BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DMB stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.