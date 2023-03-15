BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $6.15. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 122,306 shares changing hands.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading
