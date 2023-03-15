BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $6.15. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 122,306 shares changing hands.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 151,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 177.3% in the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

