BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 524,700 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 620,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,623.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of BOC Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get BOC Aviation alerts:

BOC Aviation Price Performance

Shares of BOC Aviation stock remained flat at C$7.70 on Wednesday. BOC Aviation has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$9.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.56.

BOC Aviation Company Profile

BOC Aviation Ltd. engages in the provision of aircraft lease management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific; Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macau SAR, and Taiwan; Europe; and Middle East and Africa; and Americas. It also owns and manages aircrafts such as Airbus A320CEO, A320NEO, A330, Boeing 737NG, Boeing 777-300ER, and freighters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.