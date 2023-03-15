Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) and Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Financial Survey

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) and Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Boralex pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northland Power pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Boralex pays out -309.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northland Power pays out -341.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northland Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Boralex and Northland Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boralex N/A N/A N/A Northland Power N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

57.0% of Boralex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Northland Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boralex and Northland Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boralex N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -208.83 Northland Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.32) -78.84

Boralex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northland Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boralex and Northland Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boralex 0 1 2 0 2.67 Northland Power 0 0 3 1 3.25

Boralex currently has a consensus price target of $47.72, suggesting a potential upside of 81.11%. Northland Power has a consensus price target of $50.11, suggesting a potential upside of 101.09%. Given Northland Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northland Power is more favorable than Boralex.

Summary

Northland Power beats Boralex on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boralex

Boralex, Inc. engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Solar Power Stations, Thermal Power Power Stations, and Corporate. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc. engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects. The Onshore Renewables segment consists of Solar, Grand Bend, Jardin, Mont Louis, Cochrane, McLeans, and La Lucha projects. The Efficient Natural Gas consists of North Battleford, Iroquois Falls, Kirkland Lake, Kingston, Thorold, and Spy Hill projects. The Utility segment consists of Empresa de Energía de Boyacá S.A E.S.P(EBSA) project. The Other segment includes investment income and administration activities. The company was founded by James C. Temerty in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

