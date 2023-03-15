Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 277 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 46,172 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $134.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

