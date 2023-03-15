Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 177.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Altria Group stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.