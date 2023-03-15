Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,600 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,819,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

