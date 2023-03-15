Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 453,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. 333,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,475. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $93.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 45.37% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. Research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Braze

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after buying an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after buying an additional 1,658,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

