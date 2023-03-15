Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys 1,732 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 59,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 647,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,308,270. The firm has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.