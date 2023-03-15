Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $466,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.72. 510,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

