Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Bridgetown Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTWNW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,808. Bridgetown has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21.

Institutional Trading of Bridgetown

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgetown stock. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 470,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgetown comprises approximately 0.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Featured Stories

