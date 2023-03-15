Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brilliant Earth Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

