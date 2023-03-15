Brokerages Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) PT at $312.75

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.95.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $31,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $285.90 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.43 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.86 and a 200-day moving average of $281.32.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

