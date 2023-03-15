Brokerages Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Target Price at $41.46

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($33.33) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth $3,884,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 1.7 %

DASTY opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating)

Dassault Syst?mes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.